Steelers' James Conner Activated off COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 14 Bills Game

Gary McCullough/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated running back James Conner off the reserve/COVID list Wednesday ahead of his team's Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers placed Conner on the reserve/COVID list in November ahead of the team's Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens, which was rescheduled several times to account for an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Ravens organization.

He was eligible to return for Monday's game against the Washington Football Team, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he was "unlikely" to play in what eventually became the Steelers' first loss of the season.

Benny Snell Jr. handled the majority of rushing attempts for Pittsburgh with the starter unavailable, while rookie Anthony McFarland Jr. also saw extra snaps. Neither was able to produce much on the ground with the squad totaling just 89 rushing yards as a team over the last two games combined.

The unit should fare better going forward with the backfield returning to full strength.

Conner has played well when healthy this season, totaling 645 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 10 games. He had three 100-yard rushing games in a span of four weeks earlier in the season.

After an injury-filled 2019, the 25-year-old has bounced back to become a reliable part of the undefeated Steelers offense.

With Ben Roethlisberger remaining efficient in the passing attack, the Steelers should have plenty of offensive balance as they look to contend for a Super Bowl.