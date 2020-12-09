    Steelers' James Conner Activated off COVID-19 List Ahead of Week 14 Bills Game

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2020
    Alerted 35m ago in the B/R App

    Pittsburgh Steelers running back James Conner (30) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)
    Gary McCullough/Associated Press

    The Pittsburgh Steelers have activated running back James Conner off the reserve/COVID list Wednesday ahead of his team's Week 14 game against the Buffalo Bills.

    The Steelers placed Conner on the reserve/COVID list in November ahead of the team's Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens, which was rescheduled several times to account for an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Ravens organization.

    He was eligible to return for Monday's game against the Washington Football Team, but ESPN's Adam Schefter reported he was "unlikely" to play in what eventually became the Steelers' first loss of the season.

    Benny Snell Jr. handled the majority of rushing attempts for Pittsburgh with the starter unavailable, while rookie Anthony McFarland Jr. also saw extra snaps. Neither was able to produce much on the ground with the squad totaling just 89 rushing yards as a team over the last two games combined.

    The unit should fare better going forward with the backfield returning to full strength.

    Conner has played well when healthy this season, totaling 645 rushing yards and five touchdowns in 10 games. He had three 100-yard rushing games in a span of four weeks earlier in the season.

    After an injury-filled 2019, the 25-year-old has bounced back to become a reliable part of the undefeated Steelers offense.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    With Ben Roethlisberger remaining efficient in the passing attack, the Steelers should have plenty of offensive balance as they look to contend for a Super Bowl.

    Related

      James Conner Activated

      Steelers RB returns from reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Week 14 game vs. Bills

      James Conner Activated
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      James Conner Activated

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Week 15 Schedule Changes

      • Browns-Giants flexed to SNF • 49ers-Cowboys 1pm ET • Jets-Rams 4pm ET

      Week 15 Schedule Changes
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Week 15 Schedule Changes

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Former NFL Ref Claims Officials Had 'Complete Administrative Breakdown' During Steelers Loss

      Former NFL Ref Claims Officials Had 'Complete Administrative Breakdown' During Steelers Loss
      Pittsburgh Steelers logo
      Pittsburgh Steelers

      Former NFL Ref Claims Officials Had 'Complete Administrative Breakdown' During Steelers Loss

      Tim Benz
      via TribLIVE.com

      Disney...or Play for Pats? 😂

      Martellus Bennett almost didn’t get traded to New England. Find out why on latest ‘Untold Stories’ 🎥

      Disney...or Play for Pats? 😂
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Disney...or Play for Pats? 😂

      Facebook
      via Facebook