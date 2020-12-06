DeVonta Smith Deserves Heisman Trophy Consideration

1 of 3

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Smith hauled in eight receptions for 231 yards and three touchdowns against LSU.

The bulk of that production occurred in the first half, when he wrecked the Tigers secondary that features one of the best defensive backs in the nation in Derek Stingley Jr.

Smith took the top off the LSU defense with touchdown catches of 65 and 61 yards less than three minutes apart in the second quarter.

He finished his remarkable second stanza by making a terrific catch in the left corner of the end zone.

Former Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy was one of the many observers impressed with Smith's performance and he was even calling for him to hit the 300-yard mark.

In the last four games, Smith has 749 receiving yards and 11 touchdown catches. It is arguably the most impressive individual stretch of the season.

Before Saturday, Jones was the Alabama player getting the most Heisman buzz, but now that focus should shift to Smith.

With a regular-season game against the Arkansas Razorbacks and the SEC Championship Game versus the Florida Gators ahead in the next two weeks, Smith could get close to 2,000 receiving yards before Heisman voters submit their ballots.

Smith currently has 1,305 receiving yards, 15 touchdowns and 16.3 yards per reception. While wide outs typically do not get as much Heisman love as quarterbacks, Smith should receive more votes than his quarterback because of how consistently dominant he has been.

If he continues at his current pace, Smith could win the national championship by himself by breezing past every defensive back that lines up across from him.