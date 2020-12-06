NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Shabazz Napier, Michael Beasley, More

0 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The NBA free-agent pool continues to thin out, but intriguing options remain available. While the most productive players have likely inked their deals, front offices continue to eye candidates for rotation production.

The NFL season proves how critical depth is during this prolonged period of uncertainty and that should extend into the Association as teams move forward sans bubble. Far from the starting-caliber likes of Fred VanVleet and Jerami Grant, remaining free agents fit smaller niches, but useful ones.

Of those left untied to a roster, one sticks out at each role. Among guards, wings and stretch bigs, three of the most interesting candidates left available are Shabazz Napier, Michael Beasley and Ersan Ilyasova. Here's where they could end up.