Report: Shane Beamer Expected to Be Named South Carolina Head Coach

MARY ANN CHASTAIN/Associated Press

South Carolina has moved quickly to find a new head coach, with the school reportedly set to hire Oklahoma assistant head coach Shane Beamer.

Per The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, the son of former Virginia Tech head coach Frank Beamer is expected to take over the Gamecocks program.

After a 2-5 start this season, South Carolina announced Will Muschamp's firing on Nov. 15. The 49-year-old went 28-30 overall and had three losing seasons in five years with the program.

Since winning 11 games in three consecutive years from 2011 to 2013 under Steve Spurrier, the Gamecocks have won more than seven games once in the past seven years. They have finished fourth or lower in the SEC East six times during that span.

Beamer, 43, was born in Charleston, South Carolina. He has been an assistant coach for the past 20 years since getting his start as a graduate assistant at Georgia Tech in 2000. He spent four seasons as an assistant on Spurrier's staff in South Carolina from 2007 to 2010.

Since January 2018, Beamer has been an assistant head coach for tight ends and halfbacks on Lincoln Riley's staff at Oklahoma University.