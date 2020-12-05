College Football Rankings: B/R’s Top 25 After Week 14

3 of 4

Matt Cashore/Associated Press

1. Alabama Crimson Tide (10-0) W 55-17 at LSU

Mac Jones threw for 379 yards and four touchdowns, and Najee Harris scampered for 145 yards and three scores. Alabama is a win over Arkansas and then Florida in the SEC Championship Game from holding the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff.

2. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-0) W 45-21 vs. Syracuse

After a scoreless first quarter, Notre Dame started to pull away before halftime. Javon McKinley caught two of his three touchdowns to help the Irish build a 24-7 at the break. They finished off a comfortable win and, heading into the ACC Championship against Clemson, might've even sealed a place in the CFP.

3. Clemson Tigers (9-1) W 45-10 at Virginia Tech

With a loss, Clemson may have ceded its place in the ACC Championship Game to Miami. But the Tigers smacked the Hokies and locked in the rematch with Notre Dame. Clemson needs a win to make the CFP but is guaranteed a spot with one.

4. Ohio State Buckeyes (5-0) W 52-12 at Michigan State

Despite being short-handed because of positive coronavirus tests, Ohio State had zero problems rolling over the Spartans. Justin Fields accounted for 303 yards and four touchdowns. (Shoutout to punter Drue Chrisman, who apparently owns Spartan Stadium.) If the Buckeyes keep winning, they're in good shape. What they don't want is both Florida and Clemson to win conference title games.

5. Texas A&M Aggies (7-1) W 31-20 at Auburn

Staying alive, but not doing themselves any favors in the aesthetics department. The selection committee has cited Ohio State's "offensive firepower" as justification for a higher ranking, and the Aggies didn't require a reevaluation this week.

6. Florida Gators (8-1) W 31-19 at Tennessee

Two garbage-time touchdowns made the score appear much closer; Florida held a 31-7 lead in the fourth quarter. While quarterback Kyle Trask continued his Heisman Trophy pursuit with 433 yards and four touchdowns, the result didn't alter the team's outlook. To make the CFP, the Gators need to beat LSU next weekend and upset Alabama in the SEC Championship Game.

7. Cincinnati Bearcats (8-0) IDLE

Optimal path involved a Texas A&M loss, which didn't happen. Cincinnati ends the season with two games against No. 25 Tulsa, the latter of which is the AAC Championship Game. Win both, and the Bearcats have a shot. They're rooting for Alabama, Notre Dame and any team playing Ohio State and A&M.