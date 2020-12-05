Scott Satterfield Says He Won't Leave Louisville for South Carolina Vacancy

Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

University of Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield said he won't be leaving the school for South Carolina after speaking with the Gamecocks.

The Cardinals coach told the Louisville Courier-Journal he "owed an obligation just to listen [to South Carolina] because of where it's at."

Satterfield is in his second full season at U of L and has gone 11-12 with the ACC program. The 2019 season was especially revelatory for the coach, who finished with a 8-5 record (5-3 ACC) and a victory over Mississippi State in the Music City Bowl en route to earning ACC Coach of the Year.

South Carolina fired head coach Will Muschamp on November 14 after five seasons.

Satterfield told the Courier-Journal he informed Louisville athletic director Vince Tyra of his discussion with South Carolina but said the call as more of a "conversation" than an interview:

"When [South Carolina] reached out, I told Vince they reached out, and I told him I wasn't interested in talking to those guys. Well, they circled back in a week, and so I said I would listen to what they had to say—and the reason being is that it's a few hours away from my parents, who are both getting older and I've seen them one time this whole year [due to COVID-19].

"... I went to listen to a conversation and that's what it is. I kept Vince abreast with that, too. I'm not trying to hide anything from anybody. I'm not that person."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Satterfield, 47, is a native of Hillsborough, North Carolina, about three hours north of the S.C. campus. He previously played quarterback at Appalachian State before going on to coach at his alma mater, eventually taking over the program in 2013.

According to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the Gamecocks are nearing a hire and have focused on Oklahoma assistant head coach Shane Beamer, Louisiana coach Billy Napier and Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell as their top candidates.