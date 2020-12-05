    Barack Obama's HS Basketball Jersey Sale Breaks LeBron James' Record at Auction

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistDecember 5, 2020

    President Barack Obama looks to Miami Heat forward LeBron James as he welcomes the NBA basketball champion Miami Heat, to the East Room of the White House, Monday, Jan. 28, 2013, in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
    Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

    Former United States president Barack Obama's high school basketball jersey set a new record Friday as the most expensive high school basketball jersey to ever sell at auction.

    Juliens Auctions announced that Obama's 1978-1979 No. 23 Punahou School jersey sold for $192,000:

    According to Analis Bailey of USA Today, that broke the record previously set by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, whose St. Vincent-St. Mary's jersey featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2002 sold for $187,500 last year.

    In 1978-79, Obama helped lead Punahou School, which is located in Honolulu, to a Hawaii state basketball championship.

    While Obama never went on to play college or professional basketball, his love for the sport is well documented.

    During his presidency, Obama often organized pickup basketball games involving former high-profile players. He also developed a positive relationship with several current NBA players, including James.

    Things would probably get ugly for the 59-year-old Obama if he were to challenge James to a game of one-on-one, but the former president has bragging rights over the future Basketball Hall of Famer at the very least now that his jersey has fetched more money at auction than LeBron's.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      One Game Every Team Is Circling on Its Schedule 📆

      We put together a full list of the best games in the 2020-21 season

      One Game Every Team Is Circling on Its Schedule 📆
      NBA logo
      NBA

      One Game Every Team Is Circling on Its Schedule 📆

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Issues Health and Safety Guidelines for Upcoming Season

      158-page guide bans players and staff from bars and clubs, large indoor gatherings and more 👉

      NBA Issues Health and Safety Guidelines for Upcoming Season
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Issues Health and Safety Guidelines for Upcoming Season

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Westbrook Isn't Going to Change Now

      For this to work in Washington, @HughesNBA discusses why Beal will have to be the one to accommodate ➡️

      Westbrook Isn't Going to Change Now
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Westbrook Isn't Going to Change Now

      Grant Hughes
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA Schedule Storylines 📝

      Season is under three weeks away. We picked the top 10 storylines after the first-half schedule release 📲

      NBA Schedule Storylines 📝
      NBA logo
      NBA

      NBA Schedule Storylines 📝

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report