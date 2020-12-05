Barack Obama's HS Basketball Jersey Sale Breaks LeBron James' Record at Auction

Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Former United States president Barack Obama's high school basketball jersey set a new record Friday as the most expensive high school basketball jersey to ever sell at auction.

Juliens Auctions announced that Obama's 1978-1979 No. 23 Punahou School jersey sold for $192,000:

According to Analis Bailey of USA Today, that broke the record previously set by Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, whose St. Vincent-St. Mary's jersey featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated in 2002 sold for $187,500 last year.

In 1978-79, Obama helped lead Punahou School, which is located in Honolulu, to a Hawaii state basketball championship.

While Obama never went on to play college or professional basketball, his love for the sport is well documented.

During his presidency, Obama often organized pickup basketball games involving former high-profile players. He also developed a positive relationship with several current NBA players, including James.

Things would probably get ugly for the 59-year-old Obama if he were to challenge James to a game of one-on-one, but the former president has bragging rights over the future Basketball Hall of Famer at the very least now that his jersey has fetched more money at auction than LeBron's.