Ohio State Reportedly to Miss Multiple OL Starters vs. MSU Due to COVID-19

Fourth-ranked Ohio State will reportedly be without multiple starters along its offensive line for Saturday's road game against Michigan State because of COVID-19 protocols.

Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman reported the news. Names weren't immediately released.

Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day, who will also miss the contest because of the program's COVID-19 outbreak, confirmed Thursday the team would be "a little short-handed" for the Big Ten matchup.

"It's been a tough, tough week," Day said on his weekly radio show (via the Associated Press). "It's certainly been a frustrating week. But I'm resting comfortably."

He added that being forced to watch the key game from home will "probably be the hardest three hours of my life."

Defensive line coach Larry Johnson will serve as interim head coach against the Spartans.

Anchored by left tackle Thayer Munford and right guard Wyatt Davis, the OSU offensive line is typically one of the team's major advantages over opponents. The group has consistently given quarterback Justin Fields a clean pocket, and he's taken advantage with 13 touchdown throws in four games.

Ohio State posted a picture of Fields getting on the team plane Friday night, strongly suggesting he'll be available for Saturday's battle with Michigan State:

The Buckeyes haven't provided official confirmation of who's in and who's out, though. Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel reported several defensive backs will also miss the contest.

OSU must complete both Saturday's game and next week's matchup with rival Michigan to reach the six-game requirement necessary to qualify for the Big Ten Championship Game. It leads the East Division with a 4-0 record and holds the tiebreaker over Indiana (5-1) thanks to its head-to-head win last month.

It's unclear whether the conference would consider altering the rules if either Ohio State or Michigan, which canceled Saturday's game against Maryland because of COVID-19 concerns, can't compete next week.

For now, the undermanned Buckeyes are focused on getting past a Spartans squad that's coming off an upset win over No. 8 Northwestern last week.