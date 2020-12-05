Marv Marinovich, Former USC Captain and 1962 National Champion, Dies at 81

George Frey/Associated Press

Former USC football star Marv Marinovich died on Thursday at the age of 81.

The school confirmed Marinovich's death was due to natural causes:

Per ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Marinovich was a two-way star who played on the offensive and defensive lines for the Trojans. The California native played at USC from 1959-62, helping the program win a national title in his senior season.

USC defeated Wisconsin 42-37 in the 1963 Rose Bowl to cap off its 11-0 season and earn its first national championship in 23 years.

After his successful college career, Marinovich was a 12th-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Rams in the 1962 NFL draft. He appeared in one game with the Oakland Raiders during the 1965 season.

When Marinovich's NFL career came to an end, the Raiders hired him to serve as a strength and conditioning coach. He also opened an athletic research center designed to help kids and adults maximize their physical performance.

Marinovich is the father of Todd Marinovich, who played quarterback for two seasons at USC from 1989-90.