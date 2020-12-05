Roman Reigns Snaps on Jey Uso, Big E's Strong Night, More WWE SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

With a little over two weeks until the Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view on December 20, Friday's SmackDown revealed what match will headline the event.

Kevin Owens confronted Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at the beginning of the night and challenged The Tribal Chief to a TLC match for the Universal Championship.

Uso has pissed off his cousin a few times recently, but accepting the challenge on behalf of the champion got him in some hot water with The Head of the Table.

Big E finally stepped out with some new entrance music and brought back an element from his old entrance, King Corbin recruited a couple of familiar faces to battle Murphy and the Mysterio family, and Bayley continued to show why she might be lost without Sasha Banks by her side.

Let's look at some of the biggest moments from this week's show and what they might mean for the future.