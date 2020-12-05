Roman Reigns Snaps on Jey Uso, Big E's Strong Night, More WWE SmackDown FalloutDecember 5, 2020
Roman Reigns Snaps on Jey Uso, Big E's Strong Night, More WWE SmackDown Fallout
With a little over two weeks until the Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view on December 20, Friday's SmackDown revealed what match will headline the event.
Kevin Owens confronted Roman Reigns and Jey Uso at the beginning of the night and challenged The Tribal Chief to a TLC match for the Universal Championship.
Uso has pissed off his cousin a few times recently, but accepting the challenge on behalf of the champion got him in some hot water with The Head of the Table.
Big E finally stepped out with some new entrance music and brought back an element from his old entrance, King Corbin recruited a couple of familiar faces to battle Murphy and the Mysterio family, and Bayley continued to show why she might be lost without Sasha Banks by her side.
Let's look at some of the biggest moments from this week's show and what they might mean for the future.
Is Bayley Lost Without Sasha Banks?
Bayley faced Natalya Neidhart in a match this week that saw the former SmackDown women's champion tap out to The Sharpshooter while Bianca Belair laughed in her face from ringside.
The Role Model has lost quite a few matches recently, including those against Sasha Banks. One has to wonder if she is lost without The Boss by her side.
Bayley is a great heel who can bounce back from a losing streak without an issue because she has been such a reliable performer for so long.
It looks like WWE is beginning a losing streak storyline with her while also kicking off a feud with Belair. The EST needs some big wins, and Bayley can afford the losses, so this makes perfect sense.
It might play out at TLC, but it's more likely we will see this feud take place almost exclusively on television since WWE has been running shorter PPVs in 2020 and tends to book mostly title matches.
Banks has Carmella to worry about, Belair needs the push and this keeps Bayley on everybody's radar. If WWE can run two women's storylines on SmackDown at the same time without either one suffering from a lack of development, it will be one more step toward the blue brand becoming the official A-show of WWE.
Big E Is Finally His Own Man Again
Ever since The New Day was forcibly split during the draft, Big E has been all alone on SmackDown, but he has still been using New Day's music and wearing the same attire.
While his outfit is still linked to the team, this week saw Big E bring back the chalk element of his entrance from several years ago while also debuting a new theme song from noted WWE fan, Wale.
The powerhouse teamed up with Daniel Bryan and Rey Mysterio to defeat Sami Zayn, Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode in a six-man tag match.
This is a good sign because Big E felt a little lost in the shuffle after the initial split from Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. Having him in big matches, getting wins and dominating his opponents is exactly what we need to see.
If WWE allows Big E to be what he is capable of, he will be a top star on SmackDown in no time.
King Corbin Brings in Some New Muscle
Last week, Murphy defeated King Corbin with some outside help from Dominik and Rey Mysterio. This week, the King brought his own backup.
His two hooded associates turned out to be Wesley Blake and Brandon Cutler, formerly of The Forgotten Sons. They have been off of television for several months and made their return with a new look.
Their assistance allowed Corbin to score the win over Murphy to even the score, setting up a potential six-man tag match on a future episode or possibly at TLC.
This is a fresh start for Cutler and Blake after being taken off of television for several months. If they can show the fans what they are capable of in the ring, they could become a good addition to the tag team division.
As far as Corbin is concerned, having some goons to do his bidding will help make him a more effective heel after spending a long time treading water.
Roman Reigns Finally Snaps on Jey Uso
After weeks of making Reigns mad with his rash decisions, The Big Dog finally snapped and attacked his cousin with a chair.
Uso and Reigns teamed up in the main event to take on Otis and Kevin Owens. After Uso messed up tagging The Big Dog near the end, Reigns ran in and got himself disqualified by refusing to break a guillotine submission.
Uso and Reigns hit KO with several chair shots before The Tribal Chief made Uso pay for his mistake with a brutal onslaught of shots to the back.
This will either set Jey on a path to turn on his cousin or he will start falling more in line and listening to orders. The more interesting option would be Jey starting to work against his cousin if Jimmy is about to return.