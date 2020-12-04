    Lakers News: Quinn Cook Signs New Contract Ahead of Training Camp

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Quinn Cook dribbles during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Lakers won 129-102. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    After winning an NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers last season, Quinn Cook is running it back for the 2020-21 season. 

    The Lakers announced on Friday they have re-signed the 27-year-old. 

    The Lakers signed Cook to a two-year deal in July 2019. The Duke alum appeared in 44 games during the regular season and was used off the bench in six of their 21 postseason games. 

    Los Angeles waived Cook, whose deal for next season wasn't guaranteed, on Nov. 19. There were hints that the four-year veteran would remain with the team. 

    LeBron James said on the Dec. 2 Road Trippin' podcast (h/t Justin Benjamin of Lakers Daily) that "hopefully we may bring (Cook) back."

    Cook has been able to put himself in prime spots to compete for championships on a yearly basis. He won his first title during the 2017-18 season as a member of the Golden State Warriors, then played in the NBA Finals the following year when they lost to the Toronto Raptors. 

    Last season, Cook averaged 5.1 points, 1.2 rebounds and 1.1 assists with a 36.5 three-point percentage. 

