Jim Harbaugh Refutes Report That He's Uncertain About Michigan Job Status

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh told 247Sports' Sam Webb there's no truth to the rumor he's told recruits he's not sure if he'll be back in Ann Arbor next year:

Harbaugh's Wolverines are 2-4 this year and the coach is 49-22 overall since taking over the program in 2015. Harbaugh has yet to produce the type of results Michigan fans have long expected with a 1-4 record in bowl games, one first-place finish in the Big Ten East and five consecutive losses to rival Ohio State.

Now that Michigan's game against Maryland is canceled, the Wolverines will finish the year without a home win for the first time in program history.

Yet there's no question this has been an unusual season across the board, given COVID-19's impact on the sport and the world, and that could make it difficult to fully assess Harbaugh's position this year.

The athletic department in Ann Arbor has already shut down all team activities through Monday after members of the program tested positive. In the meantime, recruiting season is in full swing for Harbaugh and his staff with the early signing period set to begin in mid-December.

"It’s going good," Harbaugh said earlier this week. "I’m never really allowed to talk about recruiting publicly. Good. Good relationships, tight bonds being made. Personally, on our staff. With the families. Feeling really good about it."

Michigan's 2021 class is currently ranked second in the Big Ten, per 247Sports, behind only Ohio State. The Wolverines have commitments from one five-star player—quarterback J.J. McCarthy—with 11 four-star prospects on-board to play at The Big House next season.

Harbaugh is planning on remaining in his role long enough to welcome them to campus.