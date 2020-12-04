Jazz PG Mike Conley in COVID Protocol After Close Contact with Family Member

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The start of training camp for the Utah Jazz will feature one less player than the team would like for the time being.

On Friday, guard Mike Conley announced he's remaining at home after coming into close contact with a family member who tested positive. Conley said he has not contracted the virus but will miss at least eight-to-10 days as he works to clear the NBA's coronavirus protocols.

“I've been in—not isolation —but quarantining for awhile now, trying to get past the NBA’s protocols so I can get back to it,” Conley told reporters.

The 33-year-old must return seven consecutive negative tests before he can rejoin his team for practice.

Conley is already familiar with the league's quarantine requirements. While the Jazz were playing inside the NBA's bubble in Orlando, Florida last season, Conley had to remain in isolation for four days after leaving the team for the birth of his child in August.

Whereas his last absence mean missing two postseason games against the Denver Nuggets, Conley's latest stint away from his team isn't expected to extend into the regular season.

Utah opens the preseason at home on Dec. 12 with two games in three days against the Phoenix Suns before a final tune up against the Los Angeles Clippers on Dec. 17. The Jazz will get a short break after then before the regular season begins against the Portland Trail Blazers on Dec. 23.

If Conley isn't able to participate in those games, expect Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles to get some extra minutes in the backcourt.

In 47 games last season, Conley averaged 14.4 points, 4.4 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.