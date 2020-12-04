Rockets Rumors: Thomas Bryant Trade Interested HOU Before Signing Christian Wood

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Prior to signing Christian Wood in free agency, the Houston Rockets reportedly showed interest in center Thomas Bryant.

According to Fred Katz and Kelly Iko of The Athletic, the Rockets spoke with the Washington Wizards about trading for Bryant, but nothing came of it.

The two teams did execute a trade this week, though, as Washington sent point guard John Wall and a lottery-protected 2023 first-round pick to the Rockets for guard Russell Westbrook.

Bryant, 23, is set to enter his fourth NBA season in 2020-21 and his third as a member of the Wizards. He is also coming off a career year statistically.

Last season, the former Indiana University standout appeared in 46 games and made 36 starts. He also averaged career highs across the board with 13.2 points, 7.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 blocks, while shooting 58.1 percent from the field.

Houston entered the offseason with a big need at center after trading Clint Capela to the Atlanta Hawks last season. That move forced the Rockets to go small for the remainder of the regular season and in the playoffs.

With new head coach Stephen Silas perhaps employing a different approach than Mike D'Antoni last year, it makes sense that the Rockets may want a more traditional roster setup.

When nothing came of the Bryant trade talks, the Rockets signed Wood to a three-year, $41 million contract in free agency.

The 25-year-old Wood is also coming off a career year, as he averaged 13.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 62 games with the Detroit Pistons last season.

Prior to joining the Pistons ahead of the 2019-20 campaign, Wood was something of a journeyman as he saw limited action with the Philadelphia 76ers, Charlotte Hornets, Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans in his first three seasons.

Wood was given the opportunity to show his skills last season when Blake Griffin went down with an injury, and he parlayed it into a fairly substantial contract with the Rockets.

Wood figures to have a significant role in 2020-21 as the Rockets' top interior presence, while Bryant is in line to maintain a starting role with the Wizards as well.