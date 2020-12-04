Georgia vs. Vanderbilt Postponed Because of COVID-19 Outbreak

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

The SEC announced Saturday's college football game between Vanderbilt and Georgia has been postponed until Dec. 19 because of a shortage of players on the Commodores' roster.

Per Adam Sparks of the Tennessean, Vanderbilt interim head coach Todd Fitch said the team was already close to the conference's minimum 53-player recommendation because of COVID-19 cases before further coronavirus testing ahead of the game. Additionally, Fitch said some players could also opt out because they were unhappy head coach Derek Mason was fired Sunday.

If the Bulldogs qualify for the SEC Championship Game, which is also scheduled for Dec. 19, their game against Vandy will be declared a no-contest.

Georgia is second in the SEC East with a 6-2 record. Florida (7-1) sits atop the division and also holds the tiebreaker courtesy of a 44-28 win over UGA in November, so a win by the Gators in either Saturday's game against Tennessee or next week's clash with LSU would clinch a berth in the conference title game.

The Bulldogs and Commodores, who are 0-8, now each have two postponed contests to make up.

Along with the head-to-head battle, Georgia also has a game against Missouri and Vanderbilt has a showdown with in-state rival Tennessee. Based on Friday's announcement, it's possible those latter two games will be scheduled for Dec. 12, the last open date for both sides before championship week.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart discussed the difficulties of everybody trying to stay within the guidelines to avoid an outbreak while also dealing with family issues after last week's win over South Carolina.

"They're scared to death of getting COVID or affecting a teammate. And that's just tough," Smart told reporters. "Their families. I don't think anybody talks–we've got kids with relatives and family members that have been in the hospital. We had a coach lose his father. It's tough, and it's trying, and they've stuck together."

Georgia should also land in a high-profile bowl, potentially a New Year's Six contest, even if it doesn't end up with a berth in the SEC title game.