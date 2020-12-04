Cowboys' Dak Prescott Discusses 'Small Victories' in Rehab from Ankle Injury

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott said Thursday he's focused on "small victories" during his recovery from a season-ending ankle injury suffered in October.

Prescott explained his mindset during an appearance on NFL.com's Pepsi Rookie Roundtable (via Rob Phillips of the Cowboys' official website):

"But now to be that guy that's injured for the first time in my career missing the rest of the season, it's different. It's tough. But for me, it's about making and creating small victories. So each and every day when I wake up and I go in for rehab, it's about, for me, seeing my leg or seeing my body do something that it didn't do the day before or creating a feeling that I didn't have before so I know that I'm continuing to get better.

"And at the end of the day, I know my team needs me. And I know they need me now for support, but they'll need me again later. So it's about helping them whichever way that I can and however I can. But it's about being right mentally and then counting those small victories."

