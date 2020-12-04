Steelers' Eric Ebron: NFL 'Trying to See Us Fail' with 3 Games in 12 Days

Don Wright/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Eric Ebron isn't happy with how quickly his team has to turn around between Weeks 12 and 14.

The Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens 19-14 on Wednesday. They're back in action Monday against the Washington Football Team and then play the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 13.

"We put all of these stipulations in place," Ebron said on the 17 Weeks podcast (via Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio). "Everybody signed up and said, 'OK, this is gonna be cool.' Nobody thought you would play three games in 12 days. Think about that. That's us. We play [Wednesday], we play Monday, and we play Sunday. Oh my God. ... They're trying to see us fail, bro. Welcome to the National Football League."

The 2018 Pro Bowler added he'd be willing to forfeit a game check to have the league cancel a game on Pittsburgh's schedule.

A coronavirus outbreak within the Tennessee Titans organization forced the Steelers to move up their bye from Week 8 to Week 4, meaning they are going their final 13 games without any built-in break.

Then came the three postponements ahead of their matchup with Baltimore due to a steady stream of positive COVID-19 tests within the Ravens organization.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

That required the NFL to shift Pittsburgh's encounter with Washington back a day, thus leaving the Steelers with slightly less time to recover and prepare for Buffalo.