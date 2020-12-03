Russell Westbrook to Wear No. 4 Jersey with Wizards After Trade from Rockets

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Russell Westbrook has done more than change teams this offseason—he'll also be wearing a different number as a member of the Washington Wizards.

The team announced Thursday that he would wear No. 4, which is the jersey number he wore at Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, California.

Westbrook had previously worn No. 0 throughout his 12-year career with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets, the same number he wore at UCLA.

It should be noted, however, that Gilbert Arenas is the only player to wear No. 0 in Wizards history. Arenas donned the digit from 2003 to '10, and while it hasn't been formally retired, it has been shelved unofficially for a decade now.