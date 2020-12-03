    Nick Saban Cleared to Travel with Alabama for LSU Game After COVID-19 Recovery

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 4, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Alabama football coach Nick Saban introduces and thanks Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa before he announces his intentions to declare for the 2020 NFL draft, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
    Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

    Alabama head coach Nick Saban confirmed on his radio show Thursday he's traveling with the team ahead of Saturday's game against LSU (via Michael Casagrande of AL.com).

    "Yeah, I’ll be there," Saban said. "I'm good."

    The 69-year-old told reporters Wednesday he expected to be on the sideline in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Saban revealed on his show he underwent a plasma procedure to combat the virus and felt immediate results

    "Whatever was in this plasma deal, it knocked [all the symptoms] out in one day," he said (via AL.com's Mike Rodak). "From Thursday on, I've felt great and 100 percent. I would certainly recommend that treatment for anybody that could get it."

    Because of his positive test, Saban missed the Iron Bowl, which didn't make a difference for the Crimson Tide as they swept Auburn away 42-13.

    The lingering uncertainty about Saban didn't stop the team from opening as a massive favorite over the reigning national champion.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian assumed head coaching duties in Saban's absence against Auburn. It appears Saban will be able to run the Tide once again as they look to remain No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

    Related

      Nick Saban received IV plasma COVID treatment, would recommend to ‘anyone who can get it’

      Nick Saban received IV plasma COVID treatment, would recommend to ‘anyone who can get it’
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Nick Saban received IV plasma COVID treatment, would recommend to ‘anyone who can get it’

      al
      via al

      Tua Tagovailoa will be game-time decision for Dolphins vs. Bengals

      Tua Tagovailoa will be game-time decision for Dolphins vs. Bengals
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Tua Tagovailoa will be game-time decision for Dolphins vs. Bengals

      AJ Spurr
      via Roll Tide Wire

      Armed Forces Bowl announces new tie-in with SEC, Pac-12

      Armed Forces Bowl announces new tie-in with SEC, Pac-12
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      Armed Forces Bowl announces new tie-in with SEC, Pac-12

      al
      via al

      DeVonta Smith is on pace to leave Alabama as the Crimson Tide's best WR ever

      DeVonta Smith is on pace to leave Alabama as the Crimson Tide's best WR ever
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football logo
      Alabama Crimson Tide Football

      DeVonta Smith is on pace to leave Alabama as the Crimson Tide's best WR ever

      AJ Spurr
      via Roll Tide Wire