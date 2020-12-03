Nick Saban Cleared to Travel with Alabama for LSU Game After COVID-19 Recovery

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press

Alabama head coach Nick Saban confirmed on his radio show Thursday he's traveling with the team ahead of Saturday's game against LSU (via Michael Casagrande of AL.com).

"Yeah, I’ll be there," Saban said. "I'm good."

The 69-year-old told reporters Wednesday he expected to be on the sideline in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Saban revealed on his show he underwent a plasma procedure to combat the virus and felt immediate results

"Whatever was in this plasma deal, it knocked [all the symptoms] out in one day," he said (via AL.com's Mike Rodak). "From Thursday on, I've felt great and 100 percent. I would certainly recommend that treatment for anybody that could get it."

Because of his positive test, Saban missed the Iron Bowl, which didn't make a difference for the Crimson Tide as they swept Auburn away 42-13.

The lingering uncertainty about Saban didn't stop the team from opening as a massive favorite over the reigning national champion.

Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian assumed head coaching duties in Saban's absence against Auburn. It appears Saban will be able to run the Tide once again as they look to remain No. 1 in the College Football Playoff rankings.