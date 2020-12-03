    Knight Commission Recommends FBS Split from NCAA, Form NCFA

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 3, 2020

    The Red River Showdown logo is shown on the field of the Cotton Bowl, prior to an NCAA college football game between the University of Texas and Oklahoma, in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    The Knight Commission on Intercollegiate Athletics, a collection of academic and athletic leaders, has recommended that the FBS split from the NCAA and form a National College Football Association governing body, per Paul Myerberg of USA Today.

    Per that report, "the NCFA would govern the current Football Bowl Subdivision and be funded by College Football Playoff revenue, which amounted to a combined $549 million to FBS conferences and schools in 2018-19."

    The NCFA would also "conduct all FBS operations and the national championship while managing issues related to eligibility, rule changes and enforcement, regulatory functions, athlete safety, and revenue disbursement."

    "Our commission recognizes that far-reaching governance reform will not take place overnight," commission co-chair and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan told Myers. "At the same time, it believes that discussion on a new governance structure for Division I can, should and must begin immediately."

    The Knight Commission said that a survey of current Division I presidents showed that around 25 percent were pleased with the current FBS revenue-distribution model, with the Power Five conferences representing the majority of the schools happy with the setup. 

    "There was no clear solution identified by an overwhelming majority, but the overwhelming majority did say we need big solutions, and there was consensus around the problem," Knight Commission CEO Amy Perko told Myers.

    While the Knight Commission has no actual power to enact the changes it has proposed, it does have influence in the sport. The NCAA isn't exactly the most popular governing body in sports and could be more vulnerable than ever to proposals like the one the Knight Commission made public Thursday. 

