Patriots' Patrick Chung Talks Tom Brady, Bill Belichick, More in B/R AMA

Patrick Chung has been a vital part of the New England Patriots defense for most of his 11-year career, though the team has had to make do without him this season after he opted out because of COVID-19 concerns.

Aside from a one-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013, Chung has spent 10 seasons playing for head coach Bill Belichick. The 33-year-old has won three Super Bowl titles with the franchise since being a second-round draft pick in 2009.

As Chung watches the Patriots from afar this season, he sat down to answer questions about playing for Belichick, Tom Brady leaving for Tampa Bay and more in a B/R AMA.

The following is the full transcript from the AMA session.

@NotDariusGarland: How did you feel when Brady left the Patriots?

I was happy. It sounds cliche. I was happy. He made a decision that's best for his family. Everyone is going to be mad, but if it comes down to making your family happy that is it.

@isaiah_g: Best Tom Brady story?

It's hard because he comes in, he goes to work, and he goes home hahah. I've heard stories about him taking tires off people's cars and dumb stuff like that. When I met him for the first time he knew my name. He looked at me and said "Hey Patrick, good to have you here." Me as a 22-year-old I'm like damn, Tom Brady knows my name! So I was like I guess it's time to work now. Welcome, glad you're here, go to work or you're gone.

@Asherdm1109: What lessons have you learned from Bill in football and life?

What a good question! I've learned a lot of football as far as what the highest expectations for something and Bill blows through the roof of football knowledge. He taught us to be able to compartmentalize things and prioritize things. When you have something to do there are no distractions, you have to be able to focus and that works with life as well. He's taught me that for 12 years.

@michaelyousif: How did you guys feel when you lost a coordinator or assistant to other teams? Did it affect gameplans at all or did Coach Bill keep everything the same?

Bill's put that in our minds that we just have to stay focused. Whatever we have, that is what we work with. Sometimes it sucks because you build relationships with these people but it doesn't change game plans and we will always figure it out and adapt.

@dhetrick1: What's the ‘Patriot Way' like and how does it differ from your time with the Eagles?

‘The Patriot Way,' it's very hard to play here. Not for reasons that people think it is, but you have to be smart. Confidence and cockiness are two different things. Cockiness here does not fly. It's all about the team and doing your job. Whatever selfish part of you that exists, when you come here that's gone. End of story. And if it's not gone, then you're gonna be gone. So when I went to Philly I just called it a year off from football. I've learned a lot here. You gotta work hard and stay out of trouble, don't say anything stupid. Do what you have to do and if you don't, then you're gonna be gone. If you have that mindset early, then you'll be ok.

@not_regular: What did you think when Malcolm picked off Russ Wilson in the Super Bowl?

One, I couldn't believe it. Two, before I celebrated I looked around for flags. Once there were no flags and I realized what truly happened, it was ridiculous. That was a moment of complete low to extreme high in a matter of seconds. I ran on the field, Malcolm's crying. I'm like Malcolm, you're a damn hero! And he's crying and gives me the ball and I'm like what are you doing! I give him the ball back and say "This is a ball you're gonna want for the rest of your life man." I was so excited like I intercepted it. It was crazy. Ridiculous.

@Buckeyeboy24: What was the comeback against the Falcons like? And did you guys ever think the game was over?

Never thought we'd lose, we were in a rough spot. Defense was just sitting there watching the offense work. It was crazy to see James score that TD.

@rswesty: What's the biggest setback you've had to overcome in your career?

I think the biggest one for me is actually not getting resigned and going to Philly. That hurt a little bit, I didn't want to go anywhere. In a way it was a good thing that needed to happen to me because a part of me got complacent. I was a starter for the Patriots and I got complacent. It was a setback but it was also a way for me to mature. That's something where I took a couple of steps back to go forward.

@smohannty522: How much do you miss being on the field?

I miss it 100%. The only thing keeping me sane is my kids and my family. Watching the games I'm losing my damn mind. I used to see 80 people a day and I miss my friends. But I get to be a dad and I'll be back next year.

@zrim311: What contributed to you coming back to NE?

My son, 100%. After I realized that the Patriots do things the right way. Sometimes people don't agree with it but it gives you structure. It makes you work even when you don't want to. It builds discipline and structure.

@SheLovesEjj: If you could pick off any QB ever who would it be?

Tom, just so I could talk crap after. He's going to go down as the greatest. No one remembers practice but in a game that'd be good to have.

@Buckeyeboy24: Who is the best receiver you ever had to guard?

Personally, I don't go against WRs. Julian is a problem. He is quick, fast and he has a mentality of ‘you are not going to beat me.' If you have those three things it's impossible to stop. In practice it's so hard so i can only imagine in games how hard it is to cover him.

@DekeGeek: What's your advice for young defenders?

Short memory at all positions: whether it's a touchdown or not. So you're going to have good plays and bad plays but if you have the mentality to move past those plays it will only make it easier for you to not get too high and too low.

@KingKush24: Which one of your rings is your favorite and why?

Most important to me is the first and the way it happened with Malcolm is ridiculous. The favorite though is the last one, with all those diamonds.

@NotJerryJeudy: Have you ever been nervous for a game?

Every game I'm nervous. If someone hits me in the face then I'm ready to go. If you are not nervous then you don't care about your craft. Even if you don't show it, coming in you have to have some sort of nerves that you are afraid to fail.

@bht27: What was your favorite moment you've ever been on the field to see?

Slater first TD. That man works his ass off every day and every year. He has never changed, he doesn't get the glory of scoring TDs but he plays Special Teams which is unselfish play of the game. But to see his first TD and to see how happy he was that was amazing.

@tensecondhooper: Favorite Oregon Duck of all time?

Not including your boy here?! Hahah. Of all-time though I'll go with Jonathan Stewart. He was something different. His body, the way he worked, his quickness. He's one of my favorites. Where he came from and what he had to go through. Someone recent is Justin Herbert. Walk-on, no scholarship, broke records, starting in the NFL… that's a legit story.

@IsaakHammersborg: Chick-fil-A or Popeyes?

Popeyes, easy! Three piece, two legs and thigh. Fries, maybe the rice.

Rapid Fire Questions:

Favorite play ever?

The Dolphins my first game. Having all those plays that made me feel good. Blocked FG.

Favorite food?

Jamaican food

Favorite movie ever?

Pursuit of Happiness

Favorite TV show ever?

Anything on Food Network

Favorite sneaker ever?

I love my Vans, I wear them almost every single day. Wear them with jeans.

Chung has been a rock in the secondary for the Patriots throughout his career. The Oregon alum ranks ninth in franchise history with 482 solo tackles, 19th with 19 tackles for loss and tied for 29th with 11 interceptions.