Heat Rumors: Tyler Herro's $4 Million 2021-22 Contract Option Picked Up by MIA

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Miami Heat have reportedly picked up the option in guard Tyler Herro's contract for the 2021-22 season.

According to Ira Winderman of the Sun-Sentinel, Herro is set to earn $4 million in 2021-22, which will be his third NBA season.

Miami selected the 20-year-old Herro with the No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft out of Kentucky, and he played a significant role in the Heat's run to the NBA Finals last season as a rookie.

Per Spotrac, Herro will make $3.8 million next season based on his rookie-scale contract. That number will rise to $4 million in 2021-22, and if the Heat exercise their option for 2022-23, he will make about $5.7 million that season.

While All-Stars Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo were the backbone of the Heat last season, Herro was one of a handful of players whose contributions made Miami one of the deepest and best teams in the NBA.

Herro appeared in 55 regular-season games and made eight starts. In 27.4 minutes per contest, he averaged 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.1 three-pointers made while shooting 42.8 percent from the field and 38.9 percent from deep.

He also appeared in 21 playoff games and raised his level of play, averaging 16.0 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.3 trifectas.

While the Heat came up just short of their championship aspirations last season by falling to the Los Angeles Lakers in six games in the NBA Finals, they are built for another run next season.

The roster remains almost entirely intact with Butler and Adebayo as the nucleus, flanked by a host of other key players, including Herro, Kendrick Nunn and Goran Dragic.

If the Heat are going to take the next step and win it all in 2020-21, it may hinge largely on Herro's continued development into a dangerous offensive player who perfectly complements the skills of Butler and Adebayo.

Since Butler is the do-it-all lifeblood of the team and Adebayo is a dominant interior presence, Herro's best bet is to continue working on his shooting stroke and establishing himself as one of the top outside threats in the league.

If he can do that, the Heat will be a tough out in the Eastern Conference again, and he will begin setting himself up for a massive contract in the future.