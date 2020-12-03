Heisman Watch 2020: Latest Race Predictions Entering Week 14December 3, 2020
Heisman Watch 2020: Latest Race Predictions Entering Week 14
Kyle Trask comes into December on the inside track to capture the Heisman Trophy.
But the Florida Gators quarterback is not as much of a lock to win the prestigious individual award that Joe Burrow was a year ago.
Trask faces direct competition from Mac Jones of the Alabama Crimson Tide, who he is scheduled to meet on December 19 in the SEC Championship Game.
Trevor Lawrence is also making a late push to earn first-place votes as he guides the Clemson Tigers to a potential College Football Playoff berth.
Justin Fields should still be considered in the mix for the Heisman, but his candidacy has taken hits because of inactivity and lack of games for the Ohio State Buckeyes.
1. Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
Trask possesses the best numbers of the quarterbacks left in the Heisman race.
The Florida senior leads the FBS in passing touchdowns with 34 and he owns the fourth-highest passing yard total at 2,810.
Trask has thrown at least three touchdowns and led Florida over the 30-point mark in each of his eight games.
He has two more opportunities to pad his numbers before the SEC Championship Game. Florida visits the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday and hosts the LSU Tigers in Week 15.
Tennessee and LSU are a combined 5-9, and the Vols allowed over 30 points to each of its three ranked opponents.
If Trask continues to play at a high rate, he will enter the showdown with Alabama as the odds-on favorite to claim the Heisman.
Trask could take first-place votes away from Jones by winning the SEC Championship Game and advancing to the College Football Playoff.
Even if the Gators lose a close game to the Tide, Trask could solidify his position on top of Heisman ballots because of his consistency and high totals.
2. Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson
Lawrence is not out of the Heisman running yet.
The Clemson junior returned from a one-month, four-day layoff by throwing for 403 yards in the Week 13 win over the Pittsburgh Panthers.
In two of his last three outings, the expected No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft eclipsed the 400-yard mark.
Lawrence is not too far off of Trask's yardage total, as he ranks 12th in the FBS with 2,236, but he does not come close in touchdowns since he only has 19.
He has two opportunities to impress voters, with the second one being the ACC Championship Game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
Dabo Swinney's side needs to beat the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday to officially clinch its spot in the December 19 matchup in Charlotte.
Because of the ACC adjusting its schedule so that Clemson, Notre Dame and the Miami Hurricanes played the same amount of games, Lawrence will be off on December 12.
The long layoff combined with three games played after it could hurt the recency bias in favor of Lawrence, especially if Trask keeps thriving.
However, if Trask loses to Alabama and Lawrence shines in the rematch with Notre Dame, a case could be made for the Clemson signal-caller to win the Heisman.
3. Mac Jones, QB, Alabama
Jones has a path to the Heisman, but there is also a chance he is overshadowed by his teammates in the next two games.
Each of the quarterbacks in contention for the award have incredible offensive teammates, but Jones has the best playmakers alongside him in running back Najee Harris and wide receiver DeVonta Smith.
There is a situation in which Harris and/or Smith steal the spotlight in the SEC Championship Game and take some shine off Jones' Heisman buzz.
Harris may be seen as the biggest threat to Jones' Heisman campaign. He has 893 rushing yards and 17 touchdowns and could take over the December 19 showdown with Florida.
If Harris dominates, or the SEC Championship Game is a low-scoring affair, Jones would not be in an ideal spot to garner votes, especially if Lawrence thrives against Notre Dame.
Jones could pad his totals on Saturday versus LSU. He is coming off a 302-yard, five-touchdown outing against the Auburn Tigers.
Alabama scored over 40 points in its last seven games, and if Jones is a major player in the offensive output on Saturday, he could boost his stock to keep pace with Trask and Lawrence.
Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90
Statistics obtained from ESPN.com