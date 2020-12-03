Heisman Watch 2020: Latest Race Predictions Entering Week 14

0 of 3

John Raoux/Associated Press

Kyle Trask comes into December on the inside track to capture the Heisman Trophy.

But the Florida Gators quarterback is not as much of a lock to win the prestigious individual award that Joe Burrow was a year ago.

Trask faces direct competition from Mac Jones of the Alabama Crimson Tide, who he is scheduled to meet on December 19 in the SEC Championship Game.

Trevor Lawrence is also making a late push to earn first-place votes as he guides the Clemson Tigers to a potential College Football Playoff berth.

Justin Fields should still be considered in the mix for the Heisman, but his candidacy has taken hits because of inactivity and lack of games for the Ohio State Buckeyes.