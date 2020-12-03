Lakers Rumors: Latest Buzz on LeBron James Extension, Anthony Davis, More

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Los Angeles Lakers have made plenty of transactions the past few weeks, but none of them will likely be as important as the one that was reported on Wednesday involving their star player.

LeBron James has agreed to a two-year, $85 million extension that will keep him with the team through the 2022-23 season, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

It was unlikely that the 35-year-old was going to be leaving Los Angeles anytime soon, but now it's a sure thing that he'll be sticking with the NBA champions.

That wasn't the last item on the Lakers' agenda before the 2020-21 season gets underway on Dec. 22, though. Anthony Davis remains a free agent, and while it's strongly expected he'll return, he hasn't yet worked out his next deal with Los Angeles.

Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding James, Davis and the Lakers as they prepare for training camp.