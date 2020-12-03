NBA Rumors: Breaking Down Latest Trade and 2020 Free-Agent Chatter

1 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Just weeks ahead of the 2020-21 season's first tip, the Rockets made major waves with Wednesday's Wall-for-Westbrook blockbuster swap.

This continues a theme of exodus out of Space City, as the Rockets previously split from former coach Mike D'Antoni, former general manager Daryl Morey and starting swingman Robert Covington. While more moves could still be in the works, the biggest domino—a potential trade of reigning scoring champ James Harden—may not drop for quite some time, if it ever does.

"Rockets source: Stance on James Harden has not changed," ESPN's Tim MacMahon tweeted. "Houston hopes to be competitive with him this season and does not envision a scenario where Harden would be traded before the opener."

Harden reportedly turned down a contract extension offer from the Rockets last month and "made it clear to ownership that he's singularly focused on a trade to the Brooklyn Nets," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

While a Godfather offer could perhaps change the Rockets' mind, it seems they're willing to keep a potentially disgruntled Harden around, at least long enough to see how he looks alongside Wall and newcomers Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins.