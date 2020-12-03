NBA Rumors: Breaking Down Latest Trade and 2020 Free-Agent ChatterDecember 3, 2020
NBA Rumors: Breaking Down Latest Trade and 2020 Free-Agent Chatter
Even as NBA teams continue making their final arrangements for the fast-approaching 2020-21 season, the rumor mill continues spinning at an accelerated rate.
A blockbuster exchange even went down on Wednesday, when the Houston Rockets sent Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a future first-round pick. Oh, and the Los Angeles Lakers ironed out a new deal with a superstar—just not the one you're probably thinking.
It was a busy day, in other words, which gives us plenty of big-picture trade and free-agent chatter to dissect here.
Houston Hopes to Keep James Harden Around
Just weeks ahead of the 2020-21 season's first tip, the Rockets made major waves with Wednesday's Wall-for-Westbrook blockbuster swap.
This continues a theme of exodus out of Space City, as the Rockets previously split from former coach Mike D'Antoni, former general manager Daryl Morey and starting swingman Robert Covington. While more moves could still be in the works, the biggest domino—a potential trade of reigning scoring champ James Harden—may not drop for quite some time, if it ever does.
"Rockets source: Stance on James Harden has not changed," ESPN's Tim MacMahon tweeted. "Houston hopes to be competitive with him this season and does not envision a scenario where Harden would be traded before the opener."
Harden reportedly turned down a contract extension offer from the Rockets last month and "made it clear to ownership that he's singularly focused on a trade to the Brooklyn Nets," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported.
While a Godfather offer could perhaps change the Rockets' mind, it seems they're willing to keep a potentially disgruntled Harden around, at least long enough to see how he looks alongside Wall and newcomers Christian Wood and DeMarcus Cousins.
LeBron's Extension Unrelated to Anthony Davis' Situation
While the hoops world was waiting for Anthony Davis' next deal to drop, the Los Angeles Lakers rewarded their other star with a new contract extension.
LeBron James, fresh off his fourth championship and fourth Finals MVP, inked a two-year, $85 million extension with the Purple and Gold on Wednesday, his agent, Rich Paul, told ESPN and other outlets.
For those searching for hidden meanings in the deal as it relates to Davis' contract situation, there are apparently none to be found.
"It has nothing to do with free-agent teammate Anthony Davis," ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported. "... [James'] top priority when it comes to his contract has got to be getting everything he has earned."
Had James delayed his new deal, it might have given the Lakers the chance to go big-game hunting in 2021 free agency if Davis also opted for a short-term deal. Instead, James took the money now with the belief that "the Lakers will continue to spend and continue to draw talent," according to Windhorst.
Considering L.A. already lured both James and Davis to town, that seems a smart wager to make.
Wall-Westbrook Deal Came Together in Hours
The Westbrook-for-Wall swap had bounced around the rumor mill in recent weeks, but actual discussions between the teams had been dormant since mid-November, Wojnarowski reported.
Then, Washington general manager Tommy Sheppard and his Houston counterpart, Rafael Stone, hopped on the phone Tuesday afternoon and ironed out the arrangement in a matter of hours.
For some, this seemed the only path forward. Westbrook and Wall are both under supermax contracts that have not aged well in the slightest. Both appeared open to a change of scenery, but they were hard to move for anyone else given the massive money they make.
However, this swap may not have been about them. Rather, it's perhaps an effort from both clubs to keep their other star guards happy. Harden and Bradley Beal suddenly have new backcourt mates and possibly new reasons to consider long-term futures with their respective franchises.
That feels a little far-fetched for now—Wall hasn't suited up in nearly two calendar years, and Westbrook had a dismal showing in the bubble—but the squads had little to lose by shaking things up.
If either club can get its incoming guard back on track, that could provide a significant lift both to this season's performance and the chance to pacify their incumbent scoring guards.