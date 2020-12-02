DeMarcus Cousins Tweets Cryptic Emoji After Rockets' John Wall Trade

Alex Brandon/Associated Press

DeMarcus Cousins is apparently excited to play with his college teammate again as members of the Houston Rockets.

After ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the Rockets traded Russell Westbrook to the Washington Wizards for John Wall and a future first-round pick, the big man took to social media and seemed pleased:

The Rockets later confirmed the deal.

Cousins and Wall played together for the 2009-10 Kentucky Wildcats and helped lead them to the Elite Eight before entering the NBA draft.

The pair will be part of a new-look Rockets team that no longer has Westbrook, Robert Covington, head coach Mike D'Antoni or general manager Daryl Morey. James Harden's long-term future is up in the air, although Tim MacMahon of ESPN reported Houston wants to keep him.

Regardless of whether Harden remains on the team, whether Wall and Cousins can bounce back from injuries that sidelined them last season will go a long way toward determining the squad's fate.

Cousins seems ready to bounce back alongside his fellow Wildcat.