    Chris Paul Opens Up on Devin Booker Relationship After Trade to Suns

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIDecember 3, 2020

    FILE - Oklahoma City Thunder's Chris Paul (3) makes a pass during the first half of an NBA first-round playoff basketball game against the Houston Rockets in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., in this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, file photo. A person with knowledge of the situation says All-Star guard Chris Paul is being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder to the Phoenix Suns, where he'll play alongside one of the league's most dynamic young scorers in fellow All-Star Devin Booker. The Thunder are acquiring Ricky Rubio, Kelly Oubre, Jalen Lecque, Ty Jerome and a first-round pick that will be conveyed sometime between 2022 and 2025, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized by the league. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Phoenix Suns officially introduced point guard Chris Paul as a member team Wednesday, and the 10-time All-Star spoke highly of the young talent on his new team—particularly 24-year-old Devin Booker, who earned his first All-Star nod last season. 

    "I've known Book for a long time, and he's not only talented, he's a dog," Paul said. "He's really competitive. I know Book, and when we hoop and play against each other, we be about to fight." 

       

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

