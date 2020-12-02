Chris Paul Opens Up on Devin Booker Relationship After Trade to Suns

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The Phoenix Suns officially introduced point guard Chris Paul as a member team Wednesday, and the 10-time All-Star spoke highly of the young talent on his new team—particularly 24-year-old Devin Booker, who earned his first All-Star nod last season.

"I've known Book for a long time, and he's not only talented, he's a dog," Paul said. "He's really competitive. I know Book, and when we hoop and play against each other, we be about to fight."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.