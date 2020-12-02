    Paul George: Clippers Never Adjusted While Blowing 3-1 Lead vs. Nuggets

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 2, 2020

    Denver Nuggets' Jamal Murray (27) goes up for a shot as Los Angeles Clippers' Paul George defends during the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George admitted his team didn't make any adjustments after going up 3-1 in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets before falling in seven games. 

    During an appearance on All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on Wednesday, George said a lack of preparation cost the Clippers a chance to advance.

    George said:

    "During that whole process we never worked on adjustments. We never worked on what to do differently.  We're just literally having the same s--t happen over and over again. It started to play a trick on you like 'Man, what's going on?' We're talking amongst each other, the conversation is like, 'Nah, we're going to be all right,' the conversation should've been like, 'Nah, we need to change.'"

                           

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      NBA Confirms Opening Week Schedule

      Start times, TV info and more for the start of the season 🗓

      NBA Confirms Opening Week Schedule
      Los Angeles Clippers logo
      Los Angeles Clippers

      NBA Confirms Opening Week Schedule

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Pistons Signing LiAngelo Ball

      Ball brother agrees to one-year, non-guaranteed deal with Detroit (Shams)

      Report: Pistons Signing LiAngelo Ball
      NBA Rumors logo
      NBA Rumors

      Report: Pistons Signing LiAngelo Ball

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      New Custom Chicago Merch 🔥

      We are releasing this jersey on the late Juice WRLD’s birthday to celebrate his legacy and will be making a donation to the Live Free 999 Fund—the charity his mom Carmela Wallace established in his honor

      New Custom Chicago Merch 🔥
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New Custom Chicago Merch 🔥

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP

      LeBron, Lakers Reach New Deal 💰

      Lakers star agrees to 2-yr, $85M extension with Los Angeles (Shams)

      LeBron, Lakers Reach New Deal 💰
      NBA logo
      NBA

      LeBron, Lakers Reach New Deal 💰

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report