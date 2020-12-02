Paul George: Clippers Never Adjusted While Blowing 3-1 Lead vs. Nuggets

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Los Angeles Clippers forward Paul George admitted his team didn't make any adjustments after going up 3-1 in the Western Conference Semifinals against the Denver Nuggets before falling in seven games.

During an appearance on All The Smoke with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson on Wednesday, George said a lack of preparation cost the Clippers a chance to advance.

George said:

"During that whole process we never worked on adjustments. We never worked on what to do differently. We're just literally having the same s--t happen over and over again. It started to play a trick on you like 'Man, what's going on?' We're talking amongst each other, the conversation is like, 'Nah, we're going to be all right,' the conversation should've been like, 'Nah, we need to change.'"

