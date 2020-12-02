Neymar Nets Brace as PSG Defeat Marcus Rashford, Manchester United in UCL

Dave Thompson/Associated Press

Paris Saint-Germain dramatically improved their chances of advancing to the knockout stage of the UEFA Champions League with a 3-1 victory over Manchester United on Wednesday.

Goals from Neymar (two) and Marquinhos spurred the visiting Parisians to victory. Marcus Rashford scored the lone goal for United.

Three teams (United, PSG and Leipzig) now sit on nine points in Group H heading into the final matchday, though the Premier League side is atop this Group of Death because of superior goal differential and can guarantee advancement with a draw or victory against Leipzig on Tuesday. PSG likewise will guarantee a place in the round of 16 with a draw or victory against Istanbul Basaksehir.

Neymar opened the scoring in the sixth minute, as a deflection fell to him at a tight angle to the right of the goal. No matter. Neymar was clinical, giving PSG an early lead.

Marcus Rashford had the answer in the 32nd minute, however, getting a lucky deflection on his shot to draw the match even.

Marquinhos would give PSG a lead they wouldn't relinquish in the 69th minute, after a scramble in front of goal led to an easy tap-in. Edinson Cavani did poorly to keep Marquinhos onside.

Thirty seconds later, Fred was sent off after receiving his second yellow, making United's comeback hopes all the more unlikely. Granted, it was questionable if Fred should have even been on the pitch after he got away with a headbutt in the first half that should have been a straight red.

It was just as questionable why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left Fred in the game after his chippy opening 45.

Regardless, a shorthanded United were vulnerable on the counter and PSG hurt them, with Rafinha's peelback in the box to Neymar in stoppage time sealing the victory.

It was a harsh result for United, who created good chances throughout the contest but weren't clinical enough on those opportunities.

PSG will take the win, however unconvincing it might have been. The duo of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe make them one of the most frightening clubs in this competition, even if United exposed the back line and probably should have had more than the one goal.

That leaves PSG in an excellent position to advance, and United facing a dangerous Leipzig side with their UCL campaign on the line.