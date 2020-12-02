    LeBron James Rumors: New Lakers Contract 'Has Nothing to Do' with Anthony Davis

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2020

    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) and Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after the Lakers defeated the Miami Heat 106-93 in Game 6 of basketball's NBA Finals Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    LeBron James signed a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday that will keep him with the team through the 2022-23 season.

    As ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported, that will allow James to get "every dollar possible from the Lakers under contract" since it will take him to his age-38 season, the age cutoff for NBA players to sign multi-year extensions.

    But Windhorst added that the decision "has nothing to do with free-agent teammate Anthony Davis." He continued:

    "If James and Davis were willing, they could've made sure they were free agents next summer when a number of big names might be on the market. The Lakers, who currently only have about $15 million on their books for the 2021-22 season, could have gotten creative to add another major name.

    "But James, sources said, was not interested in that. He believes the Lakers will continue to spend and continue to draw talent. And his top priority when it comes to his contract has got to be getting everything he has earned."

                        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      NBA Confirms Opening Week Schedule

      Start times, TV info and more for the start of the season 🗓

      NBA Confirms Opening Week Schedule
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      NBA Confirms Opening Week Schedule

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Pistons Signing LiAngelo Ball

      Ball brother agrees to one-year, non-guaranteed deal with Detroit (Shams)

      Report: Pistons Signing LiAngelo Ball
      NBA Rumors logo
      NBA Rumors

      Report: Pistons Signing LiAngelo Ball

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      New Custom Chicago Merch 🔥

      We are releasing this jersey on the late Juice WRLD’s birthday to celebrate his legacy and will be making a donation to the Live Free 999 Fund—the charity his mom Carmela Wallace established in his honor

      New Custom Chicago Merch 🔥
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New Custom Chicago Merch 🔥

      B/R SHOP
      via B/R SHOP

      Lakers' Salary-Cap Situation After LBJ Deal

      Lakers' Salary-Cap Situation After LBJ Deal
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Lakers' Salary-Cap Situation After LBJ Deal

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report