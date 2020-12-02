LeBron James Rumors: New Lakers Contract 'Has Nothing to Do' with Anthony Davis

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

LeBron James signed a two-year, $85 million contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday that will keep him with the team through the 2022-23 season.

As ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported, that will allow James to get "every dollar possible from the Lakers under contract" since it will take him to his age-38 season, the age cutoff for NBA players to sign multi-year extensions.

But Windhorst added that the decision "has nothing to do with free-agent teammate Anthony Davis." He continued:

"If James and Davis were willing, they could've made sure they were free agents next summer when a number of big names might be on the market. The Lakers, who currently only have about $15 million on their books for the 2021-22 season, could have gotten creative to add another major name.

"But James, sources said, was not interested in that. He believes the Lakers will continue to spend and continue to draw talent. And his top priority when it comes to his contract has got to be getting everything he has earned."

