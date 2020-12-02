    Warriors' Stephen Curry Has 'No Idea' If He Will Play in Tokyo Olympics in 2021

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIDecember 2, 2020

    Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after shooting a 3-point basket against the Toronto Raptors during the first half of an NBA basketball game in San Francisco, Thursday, March 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
    Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

    With Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry preparing to make his return to the court after he was limited to just five games in 2019-20 because of injury, the 32-year-old is unsure if his basketball schedule will continue following the NBA Finals. 

    Curry was asked if he was planning to play in the Tokyo Olympics, which are scheduled to begin right after the league championship.

    "Honestly, I have no idea," he said, per ESPN's Rachel Nichols.

    After a 72-game regular season that is scheduled to kick off Dec. 22, the NBA playoffs will start May 22 and end no later than July 22. The Olympics, which were originally scheduled for 2020 but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will run from July 24 to Aug. 9. 

    Curry, who was born in Ohio and grew up in North Carolina, has represented the United States, appearing in the 2010 FIBA World Championship and the 2014 Basketball World Cup. He won gold medals with those teams but has never participated in the Olympics. He withdrew from consideration in 2016 when the Warriors were in the midst of the NBA Finals.

    Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and Kevin Durant (then a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder) were part of Team USA's gold-medal outing in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

    Even if he doesn't participate, Curry still has a pretty impressive trophy cabinet at home, with three NBA titles to go with two MVP awards and six All-NBA nods. 

