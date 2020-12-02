    Pelicans Media Day 2020: Zion Williamson Talks Brandon Ingram, Stan Van Gundy

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistDecember 2, 2020

    FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson shoots free throws prior to an NBA basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas. The NBA said Saturday, July 25, 2020, that Williamson will have to serve a four-day quarantine for leaving the leagueâ€™s Disney bubble on July 16 to tend to an urgent family matter. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth, File)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson said Wednesday he feels "great" both mentally and physically heading into the 2020-21 NBA season. 

    Williamson spoke about a variety of topics, including his health, during his media session as the Pelicans opened training camp:

    The start of the 20-year-old Duke product's NBA career was delayed over two months while he recovered from a knee injury. He shined upon his return to the floor, averaging 22.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists across 24 appearances as a rookie.

    Expectations are on the rise for New Orleans with a core featuring Williamson, Lonzo Ball, Eric Bledsoe and Brandon Ingram, who recently signed a five-year, $158.3 million contract extension.

    Williamson congratulated Ingram on his new deal and said they're excited to work together moving forward:

    The Pelicans also hired Stan Van Gundy as their new head coach. He owns a 523-384 career coaching record (.577 winning percentage) across prior stints with the Miami Heat, Orlando Magic and Detroit Pistons.

    Williamson said Van Gundy's old-school vibes remind him of his stepfather, Lee Anderson, as well as Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski:

    Although the Pelicans are a team on the rise, the Western Conference is absolutely loaded, so a playoff berth is far from guaranteed.

    That said, a fully healthy Williamson is a great sign with the regular season slated to tip off Dec. 22.

