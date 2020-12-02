NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden Trade, Giannis Antetokounmpo Extension

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Training camp is underway. The preseason begins Dec. 11, followed shortly after by the beginning of the regular season on Dec. 22. And the Christmas Day slate has now reportedly been set.

The start of the 2020-21 NBA season is right around the corner as a quick, eventful offseason draws to a close. The draft and free agency each took place in the past two weeks, and there still could be more moves on the way.

Here's some of the latest rumor buzz from around the league as a new season quickly approaches.

Will Harden Still be on Rockets to Open Season?

One of the top rumors that has yet to materialize has centered around Houston Rockets guard James Harden, who has been the subject of trade buzz after he reportedly requested to be dealt. However, with less than three weeks until the 2020-21 season begins, the eight-time All-Star and former NBA MVP remains on Houston's roster.

That doesn't mean the Rockets haven't had trade negotiations, though. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, one team that had a conversation with them was the Golden State Warriors, who reached out with an inquiry. And that was before they lost shooting guard Klay Thompson for the upcoming season because of a torn right Achilles tendon.

"I don't even believe an offer was made. I think it was just an inquiry like, 'We have a major potential offer here if you guys want to discuss,'" Charania said on the Load Management podcast (h/t Drew Shiller of NBCSports.com).

Charania noted that Houston was "open to hearing out different offers and proposals" in its conversation with Golden State, but talks "never even progressed to that point."

Among the other teams that have been tied to Harden in rumors is the Brooklyn Nets, who already have a pair of superstars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. Anthony Puccio of Front Office Sports has reported on the conversations between the Rockets and Nets, but on Tuesday, he tweeted that Houston is "not bowing down to Harden or the Nets and is in no rush to make a trade."

"Wouldn't consider it dead, but nothing is imminent at this moment," Puccio tweeted.

It will be interesting to see if Harden and point guard Russell Westbrook, who has also been in trade rumors after reportedly requesting to be dealt himself, will remain with the Rockets and what the situation will be like when the new season begins.

Giannis Preparing to Meet with Bucks About Supermax Deal

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

There's a possibility that two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo is the top player on the free-agent market after the 2020-21 season. The Milwaukee Bucks are certainly hoping that doesn't become the case.

During a recent appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Antetokounmpo and the Bucks were expected to meet this week to discuss a five-year supermax extension. While this situation remains a hot topic leading up to the season, Windhorst added that Milwaukee is "confident he's going to sign it."

Antetokounmpo would have plenty of suitors if he decided to not commit long term to the Bucks and instead become a free agent next summer. The 25-year-old forward is not only among the NBA's top players, but he keeps getting better. He averaged career highs in points (29.5) and rebounds (13.6) in 63 games this past season.

After the Bucks got eliminated in the second round of the playoffs earlier this year, they've gone out and added to their roster for the upcoming season. Milwaukee traded for point guard Jrue Holiday and signed several free agents, including forward Bobby Portis.

If Antetokounmpo signs the supermax extension with the Bucks, it will end the speculation, and teams that were gearing up to make a run at him next offseason won't need to create the financial flexibility they would have needed to try to sign him. And as long as Antetokounmpo is with Milwaukee, it will likely remain a contender in the Eastern Conference.