Every NFL Team's Most Boneheaded Decision of 2020

We're sort of cheating here for the San Francisco 49ers because this is the only in-game decision in this exercise, and it technically took place at the end of last season. But it still occurred in the year 2020, and San Francisco's campaign has been torched by the injury gods, so there's not much the team can control about its losing record thus far.

The reality is it would be a whole lot easier to swallow a lost season due to injuries if the 49ers had just taken care of business in the second half of their Super Bowl LIV meltdown against the Chiefs in February.

But no, head coach Kyle Shanahan became overly conservative by settling for a 42-yard field goal on a 4th-and-2 at the Kansas City 24-yard line in the third quarter of a tie game. At that point, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo had completed nine consecutive passes and the 49ers' top-notch running game had gained 18 yards on three rushes against Kansas City's beatable defense on that drive.

You can't pass up opportunities for six points against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Had the 49ers not wimped out there, they just might have won that game, and nobody in the Bay Area would be quite as annoyed by what's gone down since.