Report: Tyrod Taylor Won't File Grievance Against Chargers for Botched Injection

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Tyrod Taylor reportedly decided not to file a grievance against the organization after a team doctor mistakenly punctured his lung while trying to administer a pain-killing injection in September.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported the update Wednesday:

The incident occurred before the Chargers' Week 2 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Taylor was a late scratch for the contest, and rookie Justin Herbert was thrust into his first career start against the reigning Super Bowl champions on short notice.

Herbert was terrific given the circumstances, throwing for 311 yards and tallying two touchdowns (one passing and one rushing) as the Bolts nearly pulled off the upset in a 23-20 overtime loss.

L.A. head coach Anthony Lynn initially said Taylor would return to the starting role when healthy, but Herbert's continued strong play made him reverse course in October, naming the sixth overall pick the team's full-time starter.

"I did not take that decision lightly because Tyrod Taylor is a veteran quarterback with a winning record in this league, which is very hard to do, and he's one of the best in the game in taking care of the football," Lynn told reporters.

Taylor was medically cleared to resume football activities in late October.

The 31-year-old Virginia Tech product was selected by the Ravens in the sixth round of the 2011 draft. He went on to become a starter with the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns before joining the Chargers in 2019.

While he's not the most dynamic passer, Lynn correctly highlighted his ability to protect the ball (just 20 interceptions in 72 career games and 47 starts). He's recorded 70 total touchdowns (54 passing and 16 rushing) and earned a Pro Bowl selection with Buffalo in 2015.

Taylor is in the final season of his two-year, $11 million contract with the Chargers, and with Herbert now locked into the starting job, he'll likely search for an opportunity elsewhere to compete for the top spot on the depth chart when he becomes a free agent in the offseason.