Antonio Brown Suspended 8 Games by NFL; Ban Could Be Extended Longer

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 31, 2020

New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown pauses while working out during NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. Brown practiced with the team for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, a day after his former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in the Southern District of Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Steven Senne/Associated Press

Free-agent receiver Antonio Brown has been suspended eight games following an NFL investigation into sexual assault and misconduct allegations made against Brown, the league announced Friday:

Britney Taylor, Brown's former trainer, said he sexually assaulted her three times in 2017 and 2018. She filed a lawsuit Sept. 10 seeking at least $75,000 in damages and met with NFL investigators in September.

Brown has denied the allegations, saying he and Taylor had a "consensual personal relationship." Darren Heitner, Brown's attorney, said he plans to countersue. Agent Drew Rosenhaus categorized the lawsuit as a "money grab" from Taylor.

Robert Klemko of Sports Illustrated reported another woman accused Brown of sexual misconduct. The woman told Klemko that, shortly after Brown hired her to paint a mural of him at his home, he approached her naked with only a towel covering his genitals.

The Patriots released Brown after the second woman told Klemko that Brown sent her threatening text messages, including pictures of her children. 

Brown had his sixth straight 100-reception season in 2018, an NFL record. The Pittsburgh Steelers traded him to Oakland during the offseason after Brown fell out with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and team management. 

