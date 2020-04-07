Jaguars' Yannick Ngakoue Wants to Be Traded to a Team with 'Great Culture'

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

Yannick Ngakoue is still hoping for a trade from the Jacksonville Jaguars after the team placed the franchise tag on the star defensive end last month.

Appearing on ESPN's NFL Live, Ngakoue said that "it's time to move on" from the Jaguars and laid out some of the things he's looking for in a new team, including being part of a "great culture."

"I want to be part of something special," he added. "I want to go to a place where I can make a great impact in the community."

Ngakoue has made it clear he has no intention of signing a long-term contract with the Jaguars:

Jacksonville did make a smart business decision by tagging Ngakoue. A number of teams have leveraged the one-year tender into acquiring future assets in trades.

Last year, for instance, the Kansas City Chiefs received a 2020 second-round pick from the San Francisco 49ers for Dee Ford. The Houston Texans received Jacob Martin, Barkevious Mingo and a 2020 third-round pick from the Seattle Seahawks for Jadeveon Clowney.

Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, opposing teams believe the Jaguars are "beginning (trade) discussions" with a first-round draft pick for Ngakoue.

Ngakoue, 25, has been an impact edge-rusher since his rookie season in 2016. The Maryland alum has recorded 85 quarterback hits, 42 tackles for loss, 37.5 sacks and 14 forced fumbles in 63 career games.