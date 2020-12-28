Grizzlies' Ja Morant Exits in Wheelchair with Ankle Injury vs. Nets

Brandon Dill/Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant left Monday's game against the Brooklyn Nets in the second quarter with a left ankle sprain.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Morant's X-rays showed no fracture in the ankle, but the team is awaiting an MRI Tuesday to confirm.

Morant was defending a shot by Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, and his left ankle bent awkwardly as he landed. Trainers tended to him away from the court before placing him in a wheelchair.

He was back on the bench in the second half but had a boot on his left foot.

The 21-year-old has quickly become one of the most valuable players in the league after being selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He entered the day averaging 36.0 points and 8.0 assists through the first two games.

Morant burst onto the scene during his first season, exceeding the already-high expectations with 17.8 points, 7.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Not only did he win Rookie of the Year, but he was also the go-to option for a team that contended for a playoff spot all year after many projected it would finish with one of the worst records in the NBA.

Memphis finished the regular season ninth in the Western Conference but lost to the Portland Trail Blazers in the play-in series for a postseason spot.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The Grizzlies now have even higher expectations in 2020-21, but a healthy Morant is a key part of that.

Tyus Jones will have a bigger role until the Murray State product returns to full strength.