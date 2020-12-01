Red Sox Rumors: Corey Kluber Targeted by Boston in 2020 MLB Free Agency

Louis DeLuca/Associated Press

As former Cleveland Indians star Corey Kluber searches for a new home in free agency, the Boston Red Sox are reportedly showing interest, according to MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

Kluber was dealt to the Texas Rangers ahead of last season, but the 34-year-old appeared in just one inning and was later diagnosed with a torn teres major muscle in his right shoulder. The latest setback followed Kluber's injury-riddled 2019 campaign, when he fractured his right arm in May and was limited because of abdominal tightness in his return.

Per Morosi, Kluber is "said to be progressing well" in his rehab from the torn muscle and is expected to start throwing bullpen sessions this month.

Kluber, a two-time Cy Young Award winner and three-time All-Star from 2016-18, had his best season in 2017. He led the league with 18 wins (a year before tacking on 20) and an 81.8 win-loss percentage, while posting a league-best 2.25 ERA. He pitched five complete games and three shutouts, leading the league in both categories, and paced pitchers with a 0.869 WHIP, earning the American League Cy Young Award one season after finishing third in voting, and three seasons after winning his first.

In 2018, his last full campaign before two seasons lost to injury, he went 20-7 through 33 games with a 2.89 ERA and a league-best 215.0 innings, in which he struck out 222 batters. He finished third in Cy Young voting again that season.

The Red Sox could use help on the hill this season given the uncertainty with their starting rotation.

Eduardo Rodriguez missed the 2020 season after he developed myocarditis related to COVID-19. The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reported earlier in November that the 28-year-old, who Boston signed to a one-year, $8.3 million contract Tuesday, is hoping for "a regular offseason" before throwing "200 innings."

But the outlook isn't as bright for seven-time All-Star Chris Sale, who was lost in 2020 due to Tommy John surgery, isn't projected to be ready until mid-summer, according to Steve Hewitt of the Boston Herald.

Without two of their centerpieces, the 24-36 Red Sox ranked third-worst in the league with a 5.58 ERA and gave up a league-high 98 home runs and 252 walks. Even if Kluber is still rebounding from injury, he would provide a facelift for Boston, even if on a short-term basis.