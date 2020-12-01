Broncos QBs Drew Lock, Brett Rypien, Blake Bortles Activated from COVID-19 List

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The Denver Broncos activated quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Blake Bortles from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday, the team announced.

All three were held out of Sunday's contest against the New Orleans Saints, though their presence on that list does not confirm any of the three contracted the coronavirus. The NFL requires all close contacts of those who test positive to go on reserve/COVID-19 list for at least five days.

The Broncos lost to the Saints 31-3 using wideout Kendall Hinton under center.

Hinton, a former backup quarterback at Wake Forest, is in his first year with Denver after signing as an undrafted free agent in April. He completed one of nine passing attempts for 13 yards with two interceptions. Overall, Denver tallied 112 total yards.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said all three quarterbacks on the reserve/COVID-19 list were asymptomatic and continued to test negative over the weekend.

The trio will now be able to practice ahead of Week 13 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fangio told reporters Tuesday the club had not discussed isolating Bortles in case of another QB emergency, saying he believed the Broncos would "be fine" if they follow the league's protocols, per Aric DiLalla of DenverBroncos.com.

On Monday, Fangio said the quarterbacks may face additional team punishment for conduct that led to their ineligibility Sunday.

"We're going to consider all that and, again, try to see what the league, if they have anything planned and if not, we'll take our measures,'' Fangio said. " "Everything's on the table, but right now I would say it's more the fine mode.''