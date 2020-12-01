Dodgers Legend Tommy Lasorda Moved out of ICU, Remains Hospitalized

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Baseball Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda remains hospitalized but has been moved out of intensive care, per Los Angeles Dodgers spokesperson Steve Brener.

According to the Associated Press (via ESPN), Brener said Tuesday Lasorda is out of the ICU and is completing rehab at a hospital in Orange County.

Brener said in a statement on Nov. 24 that Lasorda's "condition has improved" to the point he's been able to "conduct FaceTime calls with former player Steve Sax, former general manager Fred Claire and former third-base coach Joe Amalfitano," per MLB.com's Ken Gurnick.

The Dodgers announced on Nov. 15 that the 93-year-old was in intensive care after being admitted to the hospital, but he was "resting comfortably." Per the AP, Lasorda was first hospitalized on Nov. 8.

Lasorda was in attendance at Globe Life Field on Oct. 27 to watch the Dodgers defeat the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the World Series to win their first championship since he managed the team in 1988.

After a brief playing career from 1954-56, Lasorda became one of the best managers in MLB history when the Dodgers hired him to replace Walter Alston after he retired near the end of the 1976 season.

Lasorda spent his entire 21-year managerial career with Los Angeles. He ranks 22nd all-time with 1,599 wins and led the franchise to two World Series titles (1981, 1988) and seven division titles. The Pennsylvania native won National League Manager of the Year twice in 1983 and 1988.

Following his retirement after the 1996 season, Lasorda was voted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997 by the Veterans Committee. His No. 2 jersey was retired by the Dodgers that same year.