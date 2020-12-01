Nets Media Day 2020: Kevin Durant, Steve Nash and Top Interviews, Videos

Kathy Willens/Associated Press

The Brooklyn Nets have high expectations going into 2020-21, and key members of the organization discussed the upcoming year at Tuesday's media day.

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are returning from injuries while Steve Nash will begin his first season as a head coach in the NBA. Nash said both players are "healthy, in shape and look great."

He is also excited to coach Durant as the All-Star prepares for his Brooklyn debut.

"He is truly a gift for all of us with not only his talent, but the joy he brings for the game every day," Nash said of Durant.

Nash had a lot of praise for the entire roster as it looks to contend for an NBA title:

Durant also spoke highly of his new coach:

The big story for this season is the forward's health after he missed all of 2019-20 with an Achilles injury suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals. Though he said he's recovered and is going hard in drills, the veteran joked that he still isn't going to be 100 percent.

"I've been in the league 14 years," he said. "Even if I didn't have an Achilles, I wouldn't be 100 percent."

Either way, he's not going to let the fear of re-injury affect his play during the upcoming season.

"Just try to play and not to worry about it," Durant explained. "If it happens, it happens. Sometimes if you tend to focus on not getting injured, you go out there and get injured."

While there has been speculation the Nets could get even stronger with the addition of James Harden this offseason, Durant denied he spoke to the Houston Rockets guard:

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Harden was "singularly focused" on forcing a trade to Brooklyn and he had conversations with Durant and Irving this offseason.

Even without a blockbuster trade, the Nets have one of the strongest rosters in the Eastern Conference and will be a tough team to beat this season.