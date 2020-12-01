Victor Oladipo Says Rumors of Wanting Trade from Pacers Are 'Nonsense'

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Amid rumors that he wants to be traded, Victor Oladipo is speaking out about his commitment to the Indiana Pacers heading into the 2020-21 season.

Speaking to reporters Tuesday, Oladipo called talk of him wanting a trade "nonsense" and said he's preparing to help the Pacers.

"I never have," he added. "I never came out and said that I didn't want to play for the Pacers or be in this organization but, yeah, I'm focused on now. Here and now."

Rumors have been swirling about Oladipo's future with the organization. J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star reported last month (via USA Today) that the two-time All-Star was asking players on opposing teams if he could come play for them in front of Pacers teammates during the season.

Oladipo has consistently refuted any talk that he wants to play for a new team.

"I'm a Pacer, man. I'm a Pacer, dawg. I'm a Pacer," he told rapper Fat Joe on Instagram in October (h/t CBS Sports' Jack Maloney). "I can't control the rumors, man. ... All of the ones on the internet, I don't even know where they come from. I'm just in the background, working out, working on my knee, trying to get right for next year."

One potential sticking point between Oladipo and the Pacers is his contract status. The 28-year-old has one year and $21 million remaining on his current deal. B/R's Eric Pincus reported in October that Oladipo is "looking for a max" extension.

The Pacers, as well as opposing teams, may need to see what Oladipo looks like during the 2020-21 season before considering giving him a long-term deal.

Oladipo averaged 14.5 points and shot a career-low 39.4 percent from the field in just 19 games last season after returning from a ruptured quad tendon in January. He made the All-Star team in each of the previous two seasons, averaging 21.7 points on 46.1 percent shooting, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game during that span.