Sarah Fuller Set to Kick for Vanderbilt vs. Georgia, Per Interim HC Todd Fitch

Vanderbilt interim head coach Todd Fitch said Sarah Fuller will serve as the team's placekicker against Georgia.

"She'll be with us on the trip to Georgia and we're going to put the best people out there," Fuller told reporters Tuesday. "If she's our best option we'll continue with her and we'll do the best we can for the team."

Fuller became the first woman to play for a Power 5 football program in last week's 41-0 loss to Missouri. Her only game action was a successful squib kick at the start of the second half.

The SEC named her Special Teams Player of the Week for her efforts.

"All I want to do is be a good influence to the young girls out there because there were times I struggled in sports, but I'm so thankful that I stuck with it and it's given me so many opportunities and I've met so many amazing people through sports," Fuller said, per Alex Scarborough of ESPN. "And I just want to say that literally you can do anything you set your mind to."

Fuller played last week's game with "Play Like a Girl" on the back of her helmet, a nod to the history she's made for young women—and also an attempt to repurpose the misogynistic insult that's regularly thrown at young men in sports.

Fuller, a senior, was the goalkeeper for the Vanderbilt women's soccer team, which wrapped up an SEC championship just a week before she made her football debut.