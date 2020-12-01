Cowboys' Jerry Jones Praises Dez Bryant: 'Eternal Light of Positiveness For' NFL

David Richard/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones called wide receiver Dez Bryant an "eternal light of positiveness" for the NFL ahead of a Week 13 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Bryant, who started his career with eight years in Dallas, was signed to the Ravens' 53-man roster Saturday after spending time on the team's practice squad.

"Dez has an eternal light of good. If you love a competitor, or if you love somebody that his whole being is about getting to compete. He's got his teammates best interests, [a] great teammate. Dez is a eternal light of positiveness for our game. I couldn't be happier to see him on the field," Jones said Tuesday on 105.3 The Fan (via WFAA's Josh Clark of Radio.com). "Now, I'm going to be a little worried because I do know how that rascal can go up there and get a ball."

Bryant recorded 531 receptions for 7,459 yards and 73 touchdowns across 113 appearances for the Cowboys before being released in April 2018. He earned three Pro Bowl selections with the team and received First Team All-Pro honors in 2014.

In February, the 32-year-old Texas native said he was hopeful for a reunion with Dallas after two years off the field, a stretch that included a torn Achilles suffered in practice after signing with the New Orleans Saints midway through the 2018 campaign.

"[The Cowboys] are my first choice," Bryant told TMZ Sports.

Jones was asked Tuesday about if the Cowboys considered re-signing Bryant this season, per Clark:

"I don't want to get into that because of the personal nature [of it]. It was a very personal thing for me, more so than normal, when we went through that time and that change. Dez and I had spent some of our best times together on and off the field. [So] I wouldn't get into [how close we came to bringing him back]" Jones said. "It hurt not to have Dez."

Although a return to Dallas didn't materialize, he landed with Baltimore. He's made four catches for 28 yards in two games.

The matchup between the Cowboys and Ravens has been delayed until at least next Tuesday (Dec. 8) as the NFL reworks the schedule after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Baltimore organization pushed back its game against the Pittsburgh Steelers from Thanksgiving night until Wednesday afternoon.

Bryant will have a reasonable chance to score the first touchdown of his comeback against a Dallas defense that ranks last in points allowed per game (32.6) this season.