Way-Too-Soon 2021 NBA Trade Deadline Predictions

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

After losing both Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka in free agency, the Toronto Raptors could be at risk of regression following three consecutive seasons with a .700-plus winning percentage. But they shouldn't fall far. They still have one of the most skilled backcourts in basketball with Kyle Lowry and Fred VanVleet, plus a pair of blossoming two-way forwards in Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby.

If Toronto is sitting a half-step behind the East's elite ahead of the deadline, it might attempt to bolster its Gasol-less, Ibaka-less frontcourt. The Raptors could consider turning to a familiar face: P.J. Tucker, who spent the latter half of the 2016-17 campaign north of the border and left a massive imprint during his brief tenure.

"P.J.'s toughness in a short period of time rubbed off on us," then-Raptors coach Dwayne Casey said in 2018, per Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle. "... There's a lot of respect and love for P.J. He left a toughness factor with us that should be everlasting."

A reunion with Tucker wouldn't spoil any of Toronto's long-term plans since his contract is set to expire after this season. He also could be readily available given the turmoil in Space City and the fact he's reportedly "irate" over his contract situation with the Rockets, per The Athletic's Kelly Iko, Sam Amick and Shams Charania.

If the Raptors get their claws on Tucker, he'd (once again) seamlessly fit into the fabric of the franchise. His no-maintenance offensive game meshes with anyone, and he'd give Toronto enviable flexibility on defense working alongside the shape-shifting tandem of Siakam and Anunoby.