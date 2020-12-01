Report: Lamar Jackson Still Out; Mark Ingram, JK Dobbins Eligible to Play Wed.

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson remains ineligible for the team's Week 12 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers because he's on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The game has been postponed until Wednesday.

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Ravens running backs Mark Ingram II and J.K. Dobbins can be activated from the COVID-19 list before the clash with the Steelers. However, Pelissero noted they'll have to travel separately from the team:

Robert Griffin III will take over as Baltimore's starting quarterback in Jackson's absence, which may be just one game. League guidelines give the 2019 NFL MVP a chance to come off the COVID-19 list in time for the Dec. 8 clash with the Dallas Cowboys, per Pelissero.

Griffin has never been able to replicate his tremendous rookie season with the Washington Football Team in 2012. He completed 65.6 percent of his throws for 3,200 yards with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions in 15 games that year. He also recorded seven rushing scores.

Knee injuries suffered late in his rookie campaign led to a drop-off in his play in the following years with Washington and the Cleveland Browns. He's served as a backup in Baltimore since 2018.

He's connected on 26 of his 46 attempts (56.5 percent) with one touchdown and three picks in 13 appearances (one start) for the Ravens.

In turn, the expected availability of Ingram and Dobbins is a positive development for a Baltimore offense that will likely lean even more on its ground game against the Steelers.

It's an important divisional clash for both teams.

Although Pittsburgh (10-0) is 2.5 games clear of the Cleveland Browns (8-3) in the AFC North, it's only a half-game ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs (10-1) in the race for the top seed. With the NFL's move to seven playoff teams per conference this year, only one team from each conference gets a bye, making the No. 1 spot even more coveted.

That extra wild-card berth may come in handy for the Ravens (6-4), who would be deadlocked with the Indianapolis Colts and Miami Dolphins (both 7-4) for the seventh spot in the AFC with a win Wednesday.

Baltimore does have a favorable schedule down the stretch, but the health of Jackson will likely be the biggest determining factor in whether it earns a playoff berth.