3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 12 Loss

Derik Hamilton/Associated Press

The Philadelphia Eagles' disappointing season kept going in the wrong direction on Monday night.

The NFC East side's 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks was marred by Carson Wentz's inconsistency and some questionable decisions out of head coach Doug Pederson.

Those two factors have plagued the Eagles for most of the season, and clear fixes do not appear to be in sight.

Philadelphia's lone positive takeaway was the play of its defense, which contained Russell Wilson for the most part and kept the Eagles within one score for a good chunk of the second half.

Because the NFC East is so wretched this season, the Eagles are still in the hunt for a division title at 3-7-1, but it feels like they are much closer to a top-10 draft pick than a playoff berth.