3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 12 Loss

3 Takeaways from Eagles' Week 12 LossDecember 1, 2020
The Philadelphia Eagles' disappointing season kept going in the wrong direction on Monday night.
The NFC East side's 23-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks was marred by Carson Wentz's inconsistency and some questionable decisions out of head coach Doug Pederson.
Those two factors have plagued the Eagles for most of the season, and clear fixes do not appear to be in sight.
Philadelphia's lone positive takeaway was the play of its defense, which contained Russell Wilson for the most part and kept the Eagles within one score for a good chunk of the second half.
Because the NFC East is so wretched this season, the Eagles are still in the hunt for a division title at 3-7-1, but it feels like they are much closer to a top-10 draft pick than a playoff berth.
Carson Wentz Has Not Fixed His Issues
Wentz's performance was littered with poor decisions, late throws and sacks.
The Philadelphia quarterback went 25-of-45 for 215 yards and two touchdowns, but one of the scores came on a last-ditch heave into the end zone when the team was down a pair of scores.
Wentz was intercepted for the sixth time in five games on a fourth-down play in the final period in which the Eagles may have been better off kicking a field goal to get within one possession.
On that turnover, the 27-year-old threw the ball to a wide-open Quandre Diggs after an apparent miscommunication between himself and the wide receivers over which route was being run.
Throughout the night, Wentz had the pocket collapse on him, and he was sacked on six occasions. Even with Jason Peters moved inside to right guard, the Eagles failed to protect their franchise quarterback properly.
With no end to his struggles in sight, it might do the signal-caller some good to sit on the sidelines for a game or two. If anything, life could get worse in the coming weeks for him with Green Bay, New Orleans and Arizona coming up.
Doug Pederson Continues to Make Some Questionable Calls
Pederson earned his share of the criticism throughout Monday's loss as well.
The main gripe with the Eagles head coach is that he may be too loyal to Wentz and should give rookie Jalen Hurts a shot at quarterback for more than just one play.
Hurts was on the field for two snaps. In his first appearance, he threw a six-yard pass to Alshon Jeffery on second down and was then swiftly removed for Wentz, who was sacked on the next play and forced the Eagles to punt.
Pederson's fourth-quarter decision to go for it on fourth down at the 15-yard-line instead of kicking a field goal turned out to be the wrong call. Instead of his team potentially getting within one score, he left the offense on the field and no points came out of that drive.
The head coach also abandoned the running game, as Miles Sanders had six carries for 15 yards. Philadelphia's three running backs combined for nine carries and 28 yards.
Nothing seemed to go right for Pederson on Monday, which has been the theme of the Eagles' three-game losing streak.
There is always a chance Philadelphia can improve its record with the way its defense is playing, but the head coach and his quarterback have plenty of issues to sort out offensively for the team to even contend for a victory.
Eagles' Defense Did Everything It Could to Keep the Game Close
Philadelphia's defense did the best it could to keep the team within reach of the Seahawks.
The performance started with a fourth-down stop of David Moore on Seattle's opening drive, which was extended by a few unnecessary penalties. Derek Barnett made another fourth-down stop on the next drive, and they finished the first quarter by forcing a punt.
With no support from the offense in the first half, though, the defense kept trotting on the field with little to no rest and conceded two touchdowns before halftime. To their credit, the Philadelphia defenders did not allow the Seahawks to reach the end zone in the final two quarters.
The performance was not perfect since Darius Slay struggled at times to contain DK Metcalf, but he led the team with eight tackles. Philadelphia produced seven quarterback hits and a pair of sacks, and it held Seattle to a trio of second-half field goals.
If the offense showed any signs of competency, the Eagles may have done enough to keep their NFC East title hopes alive with an upset.
Instead, they are in for another frustrating week of practice before heading to Wisconsin to face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Statistics obtained from Pro Football Reference