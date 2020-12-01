    DK Metcalf Motivated by Eagles DC Jim Schwartz's Pregame Calvin Johnson Comment

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistDecember 1, 2020
    Alerted 13m ago in the B/R App

    Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf reacts after a first down catch during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
    Chris Szagola/Associated Press

    Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had a point to prove heading into Monday's 23-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

    Metcalf had a monster game matched up against three-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay for much of the night, catching 10 passes for 177 yards. Slay might have his defensive coordinator partially to blame for his miserable night.

    Metcalf told reporters after the game he wanted "to make them pay" after the Eagles passed on him in the 2019 draft. He also recounted a comment he heard from Jim Schwartz:

    There was apparently something lost in translation. Schwartz said after the game that he meant to compliment Metcalf and say he was on his way to becoming a wideout on par with the legendary Calvin Johnson.

    Regardless of the way Schwartz intended his comments to come across, Metcalf apparently channeled his inner Michael Jordan after the pregame interaction:

    Metcalf's fourth-quarter grab while getting blanketed by Slay showed how he was on another level.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    This wasn't even the first—or second—time Metcalf crossed paths with the Eagles. Seattle met Philadelphia in the 2019 regular season and then again in the playoffs.

    The Eagles are probably thankful they don't play in the NFC West because it doesn't look like the 22-year-old is ready to let go of his grudge.

    Related

      Russ Doesn't Need a Balanced Offense

      We take a look at how the Seahawks continue to win by using their MVP-caliber QB and the best pair of WRs ➡️

      Russ Doesn't Need a Balanced Offense
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Russ Doesn't Need a Balanced Offense

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Bruce Irvin Rips Wentz on Twitter During Eagles' Loss

      Bruce Irvin Rips Wentz on Twitter During Eagles' Loss
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Bruce Irvin Rips Wentz on Twitter During Eagles' Loss

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      DK Had a Chip on His Shoulder

      Metcalf said Eagles DC Jim Schwartz told him he's not on Megatron's level yet: 'That made me mad'

      DK Had a Chip on His Shoulder
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      DK Had a Chip on His Shoulder

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Late Eagles TD Costs Bettor $500K in Bad Beat Loss 😬

      Late Eagles TD Costs Bettor $500K in Bad Beat Loss 😬
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Late Eagles TD Costs Bettor $500K in Bad Beat Loss 😬

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report