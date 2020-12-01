DK Metcalf Motivated by Eagles DC Jim Schwartz's Pregame Calvin Johnson Comment

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf had a point to prove heading into Monday's 23-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Metcalf had a monster game matched up against three-time Pro Bowler Darius Slay for much of the night, catching 10 passes for 177 yards. Slay might have his defensive coordinator partially to blame for his miserable night.

Metcalf told reporters after the game he wanted "to make them pay" after the Eagles passed on him in the 2019 draft. He also recounted a comment he heard from Jim Schwartz:

There was apparently something lost in translation. Schwartz said after the game that he meant to compliment Metcalf and say he was on his way to becoming a wideout on par with the legendary Calvin Johnson.

Regardless of the way Schwartz intended his comments to come across, Metcalf apparently channeled his inner Michael Jordan after the pregame interaction:

Metcalf's fourth-quarter grab while getting blanketed by Slay showed how he was on another level.

This wasn't even the first—or second—time Metcalf crossed paths with the Eagles. Seattle met Philadelphia in the 2019 regular season and then again in the playoffs.

The Eagles are probably thankful they don't play in the NFC West because it doesn't look like the 22-year-old is ready to let go of his grudge.