5 Ways the Miami Dolphins Can Get the Most from Tua Tagovailoa When He Returns

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Miami Dolphins are heading into Week 13 as one of the biggest surprises in the NFL. They're 7-4 and hold the sixth seed in the AFC—one year after a 5-11 finish.

The Dolphins opened the season with Ryan Fitzpatrick under center and sparked intrigue when they transitioned to rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa during their Week 7 bye.

Tagovailoa completed both of his pass attempts for nine yards before his first start, though he's put together efficient performances in three out of four outings as the primary signal-caller. In Week 11, against the Denver Broncos, the coaching staff benched him during the fourth quarter.

Last week, Fitzpatrick made the start against the New York Jets, throwing for 257 yards and two touchdowns in a 20-3 victory. Tagovailoa sat out because of swelling and weakness in his thumb, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

Yet head coach Brian Flores plans to give the reins of the offense back to Tagovailoa.

"If he's healthy, [he's] the guy," Flores said during his Week 12 postgame availability, per Kyle Crabbs of the Dolphins Wire. "I don't know how many different ways we have to continue to say that. You keep asking, I'll keep answering the same way. Again, he's dealing with something with the hand. We'll take it day-to-day."

Once Tagovailoa returns, he'll look to shake off a lackluster showing. What can the Dolphins do to help out their rookie quarterback?